Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Friday afternoon fire destroys roof on Jones Co. home

Firefighters found a single-story brick home fully involved in flames, with the roof already...
Firefighters found a single-story brick home fully involved in flames, with the roof already compromised.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County home was majorly damaged in a fire Friday afternoon.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Southwest, South Jones and Boggy volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 716 Sanford Road at 12:47 p.m.

Upon reaching the scene, firefighters found a single-story brick home fully involved in flames, with the roof already compromised.

The homeowner was at home at the time of the incident, performing roof repair when the fire broke out near the area in which he was working, Bumgardner said.

EMServ Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

Bumgardner said no injuries were reported.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jashawn Solomon, 22, of Laurel.
JCSD: Suspect arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting at Lone Oak Apartments
Javion Carney, 18, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of...
Mount Olive shooting suspect arrested in Covington Co.
'Inclusive' park coming to Midtown
All-inclusive park coming to Midtown Hattiesburg
Devonte Boyd, 26, of Laurel, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault. His...
LPD: Suspect arrested, out on bond following March Cameron Center shooting
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help

Latest News

Cold-Link Logistics "project ready" for June
Cold-Link Logistics “project ready” for June
The driver suffered moderate injuries, and the pickup sustained major damage.
Driver suffers moderate injuries after single-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Veteran football coach Todd Breland was hired as new head football coach at Wayne Acdemy.
Breland takes football reins at Wayne Academy
The City of Hattiesburg has scheduled nine days of 'Summer Splash Days' in the weeks ahead.
Hattiesburg schedules 9 ‘Summer Splash Days’