Friday afternoon fire destroys roof on Jones Co. home

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County home was majorly damaged in a fire Friday afternoon.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Southwest, South Jones and Boggy volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 716 Sanford Road at 12:47 p.m.

Upon reaching the scene, firefighters found a single-story brick home fully involved in flames, with the roof already compromised.

The homeowner was at home at the time of the incident, performing roof repair when the fire broke out near the area in which he was working, Bumgardner said.

EMServ Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

Bumgardner said no injuries were reported.

