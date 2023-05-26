Downtown bench dedicated in Laurel

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Simply Southern Garden Club, along with the City of Laurel, dedicated a new bench in downtown Laurel

The bench is located near the front entrance sidewalk of Magnolia State Bank at the roundabout on Central Avenue.

“To hear such a need existed within our community, I would encourage all the garden clubs to consider trying to raise the money or trying to dedicate similar benches, especially in this area where there is really no seating available for visitors,” Garden Club President Susan Wehe said.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said the Garden Club had noticed a need for a bench and donated it to the city.

“They do great things all over the city,” Magee said. “We appreciate them. They are working in Mason Park, Gardiner Park, downtown, they are all over the city of Laurel. And we just appreciate all of their efforts because they keep Laurel the city beautiful.”

Wehe said the Simply Southern Garden Club had formed two, new clubs, with one in Moselle, the other in Bay Springs.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.