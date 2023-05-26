Columbia police to honor fallen officers

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is preparing to continue the tradition of honoring fallen officers,

Friday, the Columbia Police Department will partner with other local agencies for a ceremony dedicated to officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

One police sergeant said it’s important to pay respects to those officers and their families, and that the memorial is a yearly reminder of the risk they take every day.

“It’s a sobering reminder to all of our current officers that we never know from day to day, when we kiss our family goodbye, is that going to be it?” CPD Sgt. Oved Dunaway said. “We put ourselves in harm’s risk every day, but we do it because we have a calling to serve and protect the citizens of our city.”

The memorial will begin at 10 a.m. on the courthouse lawn.

