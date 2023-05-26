Win Stuff
Cold-Link Logistics "project ready" for June(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Cold-Link Logistics is getting ready to break ground in Jones County.

The company is focused on serving the cold storage industry.

According to the Jones County Economic Development Authority, the company will have a direct impact right from the start, filling more than 80 jobs.

“It’ll create 84 jobs, but there’ll also be indirect job creation because of it,” EDA Vice President Shelley Jones said. “So, all these jobs are over the county average wage so we’re very excited to have them joining us and we’re looking forward to the future working with this company.”

A sign along U.S. 11 outside Ellisville says “Project Ready” and Jones said that’s one of the main reasons why this grassy field will soon be the home to Cold-Link Logistics.

“Having our environmental clearance done, having the land cleared and ready to go and already having conversations in place with the board of supervisors and the City of Ellisville allowed us to move quickly when we were approached by this company and when they were interested,” Jones said.

Not only is the project “shovel-ready,” both The City of Ellisville and the Jones County Board of Supervisors signed off on the deal, negotiating different agreements for the benefit of the county as a whole.

“We’re excited to have this company come in, improve our economy, obviously, add jobs, and make this $64 million-dollar investment in our community,” said Danielle Ashley, Board of Supervisors chief administrative officer/board attorney.

Cold-Link Logistics President and Founder Michael Mandich said his company is ready to meet the needs of area businesses.

“We consistently heard from the area’s producers that they needed a facility to help support their growth, and we are thrilled with the opportunity to serve the community,” Mandich said.

The company is expected to break ground in late June.

