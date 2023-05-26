City of Petal closes bridge on South George Street

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal closed a bridge Friday on South George Street because of safety concerns from the state.

After the state’s last inspection, the city was given 24 hours to close it.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said it would cost an estimated $600,000 to fix the bridge, money the city does not have at the moment.

That means looking to other sources for funding.

“The main concern is we want it to be safe when folks travel over it, Ducker said. “The buses and things at the school, they already started to reroute when (the rating) went down to five tons, so it’ll be business as usual for them.

“But, it’ll be an inconvenience for a lot of the folks (who) live in this area.”

The city does not have a timeline for the bridge to reopen, but Ducker said he hopes to have a better idea in the next few weeks.

