Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Breland takes football reins at Wayne Academy

Veteran football coach Todd Breland was hired as new head football coach at Wayne Acdemy.
Veteran football coach Todd Breland was hired as new head football coach at Wayne Acdemy.(Wayne Academy Facebook page)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Veteran coach Todd Breland will walk a new set of sidelines this upcoming football season.

Breland, best known for a long and successful tenure at Laurel High School that included a state championship, has been named the head football coach at Wayne Academy.

“I’m very grateful Wayne Academy has entrusted me to lead (its) football program,” Breland said. “I’m extremely excited and can’t wait to get to work.

“Go Jags!”

After an eight-year stint at Laurel High School, Breland will be assuming duties at his third school in five years.

He stepped down as coach of the Golden Tornadoes in December 2019, intending to serve as athletic director.

But Breland was offered a position as head football coach at South Jones High School and accepted the post in January 2020.

Breland announced his intention to retire this past December, but was lured back to the sidelines, rejoining the game with Jaguars.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jashawn Solomon, 22, of Laurel.
JCSD: Suspect arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting at Lone Oak Apartments
Javion Carney, 18, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of...
Mount Olive shooting suspect arrested in Covington Co.
'Inclusive' park coming to Midtown
All-inclusive park coming to Midtown Hattiesburg
Devonte Boyd, 26, of Laurel, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault. His...
LPD: Suspect arrested, out on bond following March Cameron Center shooting
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help

Latest News

Cold-Link Logistics "project ready" for June
Cold-Link Logistics “project ready” for June
The driver suffered moderate injuries, and the pickup sustained major damage.
Driver suffers moderate injuries after single-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Firefighters found a single-story brick home fully involved in flames, with the roof already...
Friday afternoon fire destroys roof on Jones Co. home
The City of Hattiesburg has scheduled nine days of 'Summer Splash Days' in the weeks ahead.
Hattiesburg schedules 9 ‘Summer Splash Days’