Breland takes football reins at Wayne Academy

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Veteran coach Todd Breland will walk a new set of sidelines this upcoming football season.

Breland, best known for a long and successful tenure at Laurel High School that included a state championship, has been named the head football coach at Wayne Academy.

“I’m very grateful Wayne Academy has entrusted me to lead (its) football program,” Breland said. “I’m extremely excited and can’t wait to get to work.

“Go Jags!”

After an eight-year stint at Laurel High School, Breland will be assuming duties at his third school in five years.

He stepped down as coach of the Golden Tornadoes in December 2019, intending to serve as athletic director.

But Breland was offered a position as head football coach at South Jones High School and accepted the post in January 2020.

Breland announced his intention to retire this past December, but was lured back to the sidelines, rejoining the game with Jaguars.

