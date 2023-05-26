Bond set at $150K for ‘Big Cali’ in Lone Oak Apartments shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond has been set for the suspect involved in the Lone Oak Apartments shooting that injured a man earlier this week.

Jashawn Solomon, a.k.a. “Big Cali,” made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court Friday afternoon, where he received a $150,000 bond on the charges that came from Wednesday morning’s incident.

Solomon, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Each charge’s bond was set at $75,000.

Jones County Justice Court Judge Sonny Saul presided over the case.

Solomon was arrested Thursday afternoon after the Jones County Sheriff’s Department received a tip from a citizen about his whereabouts.

On Wednesday morning, JCSD deputies responded to the shooting at the apartment complex in the Hoy community, where a 29-year-old man was shot in the foot and pelvis.

JCSD said the victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center for emergency surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Residents have been outspoken about the gun violence that has been happening at Lone Oak Apartments, saying the violence is coming from people who don’t live there.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.