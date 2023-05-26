Win Stuff
Bond denied for suspect in Mount Olive graduation party shooting

Javion Carney, 18, of Collins.
Javion Carney, 18, of Collins.(Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was denied for a suspect charged in connection to a shooting incident that left two people injured in Mount Olive Sunday.

According to Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins, Judge John Laz Sanford denied bond for 18-year-old Javion Carney during his initial appearance in Covington County Justice Court Friday morning around 11:30 a.m.

Carney was arrested on Thursday morning in Collins and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The sheriff said the Mississippi Department of Corrections also placed a hold on Carney for a prior case in Gulfport.

Perkins said deputies responded to an incident at a high school graduation party early Sunday morning, shortly after midnight, at the Mount Olive Community Center.

The sheriff said two teenagers were injured. One teen was shot in the hand, arm and leg. The other was shot in the stomach.

Perkins said the teen who was shot in the stomach is still in the hospital in critical condition, and the other teen has been released.

Covington County Sheriff’s Office investigators located potential witnesses on Monday who gave the name of the suspected shooter and a warrant was issued.

The story will be updated if more information is provided.

