Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

1st Sigma Chi Golf Classic to raise money for cancer research

The first Sigma Chi Golf Classic will be held at Shadow Ridge Golf Course Saturday.
The first Sigma Chi Golf Classic will be held at Shadow Ridge Golf Course Saturday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some folks will be playing a round of golf to help some University of Southern Mississippi students raise money for a good cause this holiday weekend.

It’s all part of the inaugural Sigma Chi Golf Classic at Shadow Ridge Golf Course in Hattiesburg Saturday.

The event is a fundraiser for research at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Utah.

It will also bring in funds for the Associate Chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity at USM.

There’s still time to register to participate.

“We have about 60 slots filled out of 100, so you can come Saturday and sign up that morning,” said Layton Pitts, pro consul for the associate chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity.

“It’s $75 per player or for a team of four, $290. eighteen holes, a four-man scramble, with a shotgun start. We have two raffles going for a William Henry knife, sponsored by Parris Jewelers, and then a signed basketball by Jay Ladner and Jay Ladner will also be speaking at opening ceremonies.”

Tee off will be at 8:30 a.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Multiple JCSD units responded to the scene. The sheriff’s department’s Criminal Investigations...
1 shot, seriously injured overnight in Jones Co., suspect on the run
The incident happened after Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies went to an address at 4665...
MBI confirms ID of person killed in Marion Co. officer-involved shooting
The fire was reported in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 11.
Hattiesburg Fire Department responds to vehicle fire at US 11 Circle K
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

Several communities in the PIne Belt will honor fallen servicemen and women on Memorial Day.
Pine Belt communities to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day
.
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - May 25, 2023 - clipped version
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview: Events happening in the Pine Belt
Jahzaria Bayless and Chloe Mouannes each volunteered over 100 hours at South Central Regional...
2 teens log 100+ hours each as South Central Regional Medical volunteers