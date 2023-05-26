1st Sigma Chi Golf Classic to raise money for cancer research

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some folks will be playing a round of golf to help some University of Southern Mississippi students raise money for a good cause this holiday weekend.

It’s all part of the inaugural Sigma Chi Golf Classic at Shadow Ridge Golf Course in Hattiesburg Saturday.

The event is a fundraiser for research at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Utah.

It will also bring in funds for the Associate Chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity at USM.

There’s still time to register to participate.

“We have about 60 slots filled out of 100, so you can come Saturday and sign up that morning,” said Layton Pitts, pro consul for the associate chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity.

“It’s $75 per player or for a team of four, $290. eighteen holes, a four-man scramble, with a shotgun start. We have two raffles going for a William Henry knife, sponsored by Parris Jewelers, and then a signed basketball by Jay Ladner and Jay Ladner will also be speaking at opening ceremonies.”

Tee off will be at 8:30 a.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.