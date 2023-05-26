05/26 Ryan’s “Typical Spring” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Things are still looking good out there weather-wise! Today will continue the recent trend of more “spring-like” days with low humidity and average temperatures, something we’ll see even more of through the weekend. That’s not to say it’ll be completely clear and dry though because unlike yesterday I’m just not able to completely rule out an afternoon shower. Cloud cover will still be minimal and sunshine will still dominate, but I simply can’t say a random shower pops up out of the area and drifts in as it breaks down. I’d be shocked if more than 4 people were impacted by such a shower today, but I had to mention it and gave it a 10% chance for the day. That chance carries over into the mid-late morning hours of Saturday, but once again anything will be short-lived and the rest of the day will still be mostly sunny with low humidity.

For today, expect the afternoon high to linger just below “average” at 86 degrees. Saturday will have a slightly lower high thanks to that off-chance of a morning shower, but as we begin next week we’ll climb right past average and into hot & sticky territory. Thankfully rain will largely stay away today and tomorrow (don’t forget that off-chance of a stray shower), and we won’t see a rain chance higher than 30% until nearly the end of next week as another “summer-like” pattern begins. That means other than being hotter and more humid than the weekend, Memorial Day is looking just as beautiful and dry.

