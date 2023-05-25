WDAM 7 Weekend Preview: Events happening in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are looking for something fun to do, here are a few events happening around the Pine Belt this weekend.

FRIDAY

On Friday and Saturday, The Coyote Pointe Country Stampede rodeo will be hosted in Lumberton. The gates will open at 5 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Events include barrel racing and roping. For more information about admission prices, click HERE.

SATURDAY

The Sigma Chi Sigma, an associate chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity at The University of Southern Mississippi, will co-host the Sigma Chi Golf Classic along with the fraternity’s alumni chapter on Saturday at Shadow Ridge Golf Course in Hattiesburg.

The tournament is open for participation to all members of the university community and the public, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. and tee-off at 8:30 a.m.

Proceeds from this event will go to the fraternity’s benefiting charity, the Huntsman Cancer Foundation. For more information about the event, click HERE.

The Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church along with the Family Health Center, Inc., will sponsor a Wellness Walk-Health Fair. It will be hosted Saturday from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the NECO Parking lot in Bay Springs.

The church said free services on the following topics will be offered: blood pressure, diabetes, weight, covid vaccine boosters and more.

Prizes will be given away every 30 minutes. The event will also host food, drinks and games.

The Downtown Hattiesburg Saturday Famers Market will start early at 9 a.m. at Townsquare Park. The event will last till 1 p.m. and will include local vendors, music, games, yoga and more.

That afternoon, the Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation will be hosting a pick-up game of community dodgeball. The games will take place between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Ben McNair Community Center.

Players must be 12 years or older, and all minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Participants are encouraged to select “Going” on the event page or message the Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page so that officials can get a head count of those attending.

SUNDAY

Happening outside the Pine Belt, a jazz festival in Pass Christian will be hosted on Saturday. For more information about Jazz in the Pass, click HERE.

