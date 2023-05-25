Warm and Sunny for your Friday

Skies will be mostly clear this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the upper 80s and low humidity.

This weekend will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out into the mid 80s to upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Memorial Day will be bright and sunny as highs top out into the low 90s.

Our quiet pattern will stick around through next week. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s for next Tuesday and next Wednesday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.