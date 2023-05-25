Win Stuff
Sumrall receives grants for new community programs

By Trey Howard
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall is introducing new programs that will give residents a chance to become more involved in the community.

The town recently received a grant from the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security to implement a neighborhood watch program and a Community Emergency Response Team grant.

State CERT program manager Dave Nichols said residents in smaller towns like Sumrall benefit from learning first-aid, search and rescue skills and proper fire safety

“They are going to learn a grid search,” Nichols said. “This is important. If you have an elderly person that is lost or a child that is lost, these people now know how to do a grid search. And you can search a larger area in a shorter period of time by using everyday citizens.”

The town will hold an interest meeting beginning at 4 p.m. on June 4 at the Lion’s Club Park Pavilion,.

