Sumrall receives grants for new community programs

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall is introducing new programs that will give residents a chance to become more involved in the community.

The town recently received a grant from the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security to implement a neighborhood watch program and a Community Emergency Response Team grant.

State CERT program manager Dave Nichols said residents in smaller towns like Sumrall benefit from learning first-aid, search and rescue skills and proper fire safety

“They are going to learn a grid search,” Nichols said. “This is important. If you have an elderly person that is lost or a child that is lost, these people now know how to do a grid search. And you can search a larger area in a shorter period of time by using everyday citizens.”

The town will hold an interest meeting beginning at 4 p.m. on June 4 at the Lion’s Club Park Pavilion,.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.