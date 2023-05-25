Saints playing the role of favorites in a majority of their 2023 games

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Optimism reigns supreme when it comes to the Saints and sports betting in 2023. The Black and Gold are the favorites to win the NFC South, picked to make the playoffs, and currently have an over/under win total of 9.5 games.

This week, Caesars Sportsbook released odds on 16 of the 17 Saints games, and you guessed it, New Orleans is the favorite in more games than the underdog.

Ten games the Saints are the favorites, and in six matchups the underdog.

The biggest number for the Black and Gold, week 4, 4.5-point favorites over the Bucs at home. Biggest underdog scenario for New Orleans, week 5 and week 10, 3-point underdogs at New England and Minnesota.

The Saints were 7-10 against the spread last season.

For more sports betting talk, checkout the Final Bet on Thursday at 10:35 p.m. on FOX 8.

Here’s a full listing of all the Saints lines:

Week 1: -3.5 vs Titans

Week 2: +1 at Panthers

Week 3: +1.5 at Packers

Week 4: -4.5 vs Bucs

Week 5: +3 at Patriots

Week 6: -3 at Texans

Week 7: -1 vs Jaguars

Week 8: -1 at Colts

Week 9: -3 vs Bears

Week 10: +3 at Vikings

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: -1 at Falcons

Week 13: +1 vs Lions

Week 14: -3 vs Panthers

Week 15: -2.5 vs Giants

Week 16: +1 at Rams

Week 17: -2.5 at Bucs

Week 18: No line vs Falcons

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.