Police seeking man on active warrant in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has issued an active warrant for a Hattiesburg man.

According to HPD, 22-year-old David LeKevin Richardson of Hattiesburg is wanted for domestic violence - aggravated assault in connection to an incident that took place on Wednesday in the 2500 block of West 4th Street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

