Pine Belt students selected for 2023 Youth Agricultural Council

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt students are making a mark in state agriculture, with three high school seniors earning spots on the 2023-2024 Mississippi Agriculture Youth Council.

On Thursday, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced three of the 14 finalists included Janna Claire Ishee of Jasper County, Delainey Walker of Forrest County and Anna Laure Haden of Jones County.

“I want to congratulate the 14 student finalists who have been selected to serve on this year’s Mississippi Agriculture Youth Council,” said Gipson. “Our agency began this youth council in 2021 to provide opportunities for our young people to make unique connections and learn about our state’s diverse agriculture industry.

Since then, we have seen numerous students gain valuable experience, life skills and industry exposure before going on to further their education and acquire jobs in ag-related fields. These students are the future of our ag workforce, and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is committed to supporting this next generation of leaders.”

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) said the council’s goal is to expose the students to various agriculture career fields and teach them how to advocate for various aspects of the agriculture industry.

Members serve for one year, from August 2023 to June 2024. During that time, they will visit agricultural companies and organizations, learn about the legislative process and how it affects the agriculture industry, hold discussions with industry professionals and hone career-development skills. Members must also attend at least four meetings at the MDAC headquarters in Jackson.

Other students selected for the council include:

Amelia DuBard of Carroll County

Ava DuBard of Carroll County

Claire Necaise of Hancock County

Dalton Barnes of Hinds County

Mary Ellen Moore of Newton County

Grace Randle of Pontotoc County

Kye Webb of Pontotoc County

William Walker of Quitman County

Jazabreun Spann of Rankin County

Ayden Wolken of Simpson County

Byron Lopez of Tippah County

For more information about the Mississippi Agriculture Youth Council, visit www.mdac.ms.gov/mayc or contact Gayle Clark at gayle@mdac.ms.gov or Emily Stovall at emilys@mdac.ms.gov.

