Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Mount Olive shooting suspect arrested in Covington Co.

Javion Carney, 19, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of...
Javion Carney, 19, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.(Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting incident that left two people injured in Mount Olive Sunday was arrested Thursday morning.

According to Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins, 19-year-old Javion Carney was arrested without incident at a home in Collins around 9:44 a.m.

Perkins said the arrest was made after the sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip.

The sheriff said Carney has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Perkins said deputies responded to an incident at a high school graduation party early Sunday morning, shortly after midnight, at the Mount Olive Community Center.

The sheriff said two teenagers were injured. One teen was shot in the hand, arm and leg. The other was shot in the stomach.

Perkins said the teen who was shot in the stomach is still in the hospital in critical condition, and the other teen has been released.

Covington County Sheriff’s Office investigators located potential witnesses on Monday who gave the name of the suspected shooter and a warrant was issued.

Carney is expected to have his initial appearance sometime Thursday.

The story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Multiple JCSD units responded to the scene. The sheriff’s department’s Criminal Investigations...
1 shot, seriously injured overnight in Jones Co., suspect on the run
The incident happened after Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies went to an address at 4665...
MBI confirms ID of person killed in Marion Co. officer-involved shooting
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
The fire was reported in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 11.
Hattiesburg Fire Department responds to vehicle fire at US 11 Circle K

Latest News

Devonte Boyd, 26, of Laurel, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault. His...
LPD: Suspect arrested, out on bond following March Cameron Center shooting
.
$5 tickets return to Grand Theatres & AmStar Cinemas Summer Kid’s Flicks series
Jahzaria Bayless and Chloe Mouannes each volunteered over 100 hours at South Central Regional...
2 teens log 100+ hours each as South Central Regional Medical volunteers
WDAM 7's Sunrise get a taste on National Wine Day