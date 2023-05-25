Mount Olive shooting suspect arrested in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting incident that left two people injured in Mount Olive Sunday was arrested Thursday morning.

According to Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins, 19-year-old Javion Carney was arrested without incident at a home in Collins around 9:44 a.m.

Perkins said the arrest was made after the sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip.

The sheriff said Carney has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Perkins said deputies responded to an incident at a high school graduation party early Sunday morning, shortly after midnight, at the Mount Olive Community Center.

The sheriff said two teenagers were injured. One teen was shot in the hand, arm and leg. The other was shot in the stomach.

Perkins said the teen who was shot in the stomach is still in the hospital in critical condition, and the other teen has been released.

Covington County Sheriff’s Office investigators located potential witnesses on Monday who gave the name of the suspected shooter and a warrant was issued.

Carney is expected to have his initial appearance sometime Thursday.

The story will be updated if more information is provided.

