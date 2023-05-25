Missing teen reported in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of a missing teen.

According to the police department, 16-year-old ZaNiyah Magee was last seen in the area of Dewey Street during the early morning hours on Thursday.

If you have any information on her location, you can call Officer Young at (601)-736-8204 or Columbia PD at (601)-736)-8225.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.