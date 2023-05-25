Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Marion sheriff gives more details about Tuesday officer-involved shooting

Details emerge in officer-involved shooting in Marion County
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County sheriff Berkley Hall is providing more details about a Tuesday officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 68-year-old Lonnie Hendon.

Hall says two deputies went to Hendon’s home to arrest him on several warrants.

“There had been three warrants issued for Mr. Hendon, two counts of child molestation and one count of sexual battery, and that’s what they went there to serve on him,” Hall said.

Hendon wasn’t home when the deputies arrived, but he pulled up a short time later in his car.

Hall says when the deputies tried to arrest him, he brandished a handgun and deputies fired their weapons, fatally wounding him.

He says the officers were wearing body cameras.

All the camera footage and other evidence has been handed over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Hall said he is confident the deputies followed all the proper procedures.

“There’s a full-fledged investigation being conducted by MBI and they’ll have the final say-so whether my deputies were right or wrong,” Hall said.

He said both deputies are on temporary administrative leave with pay.

The MBI said when its investigation is concluded, the results will be turned over to the Attorney General’s Office.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
MBI is currently evaluating the incident and is gathering evidence. Upon completing the...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Columbia; MBI investigating
Multiple JCSD units responded to the scene. The sheriff’s department’s Criminal Investigations...
1 shot, seriously injured overnight in Jones Co., suspect on the run
Two passengers, Jarrett Starling and Bethany Drennan, were injured in the incident when they...
1 arrested after passengers thrown from truck bed in Covington Co. crash

Latest News

Columbia joining in on 'Click-It-Or-Ticket' national campaign over Memorial Day weekend-plus
Columbia PD enforcing driver safety with Click-it-or-Ticket campaign
Sumrall receives grants to bolster community involvement
Sumrall receives grants for new community programs
Columbia joining in on 'Click-It-Or-Ticket' national campaign over Memorial Day weekend-plus
Columbia joining national 'Click-It-Or-Ticket' campaign
Sumrall receives grants to bolster community involvement
Sumrall receives grant aimed at stoking community involvement