Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

LPD: Suspect arrested, out on bond following March Cameron Center shooting

Devonte Boyd, 26, of Laurel, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault. His...
Devonte Boyd, 26, of Laurel, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $200,000 but has since bonded out.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Cam Bonelli and Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department has provided an update on the March Cameron Center shooting investigation.

LPD Chief Tommy Cox said the suspect, 26-year-old Devonte Boyd of Laurel was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

According to Cox, Boyd was arrested on Wednesday, May 17 at the 4200 block of University Avenue in Laurel around 7 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.

Boyd’s bond was set at $200,000 but has since bonded out, according to Cox.

On March 23, LPD began a shooting investigation after a man was shot twice outside the Cameron Center and was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center.

During the investigation, it was learned that the shooting happened over a basketball game, “where some individuals exchanged gunfire or shot at the suspect,” according to LPD Capt. Michael Reaves.

Cox said LPD Lt. Mark Evan was the lead investigator over the case.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Multiple JCSD units responded to the scene. The sheriff’s department’s Criminal Investigations...
1 shot, seriously injured overnight in Jones Co., suspect on the run
The incident happened after Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies went to an address at 4665...
MBI confirms ID of person killed in Marion Co. officer-involved shooting
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
The fire was reported in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 11.
Hattiesburg Fire Department responds to vehicle fire at US 11 Circle K

Latest News

Javion Carney, 19, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of...
Mount Olive shooting suspect arrested in Covington Co.
.
$5 tickets return to Grand Theatres & AmStar Cinemas Summer Kid’s Flicks series
Jahzaria Bayless and Chloe Mouannes each volunteered over 100 hours at South Central Regional...
2 teens log 100+ hours each as South Central Regional Medical volunteers
WDAM 7's Sunrise get a taste on National Wine Day