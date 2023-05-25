LPD: Suspect arrested, out on bond following March Cameron Center shooting

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department has provided an update on the March Cameron Center shooting investigation.

LPD Chief Tommy Cox said the suspect, 26-year-old Devonte Boyd of Laurel was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

According to Cox, Boyd was arrested on Wednesday, May 17 at the 4200 block of University Avenue in Laurel around 7 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.

Boyd’s bond was set at $200,000 but has since bonded out, according to Cox.

On March 23, LPD began a shooting investigation after a man was shot twice outside the Cameron Center and was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center.

During the investigation, it was learned that the shooting happened over a basketball game, “where some individuals exchanged gunfire or shot at the suspect,” according to LPD Capt. Michael Reaves.

Cox said LPD Lt. Mark Evan was the lead investigator over the case.

