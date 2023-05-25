Longtime curator of de Grummond literary collection retiring at month’s end

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ellen Ruffin, long-time curator of the de Grummond children’s literary collection at the University of Southern Mississippi, is retiring at the end of the month.

Ruffin has been curator of the world-renowned collection since 2006.

She’s also an associate professor in USM’s university libraries.

Ruffin has been principal investigator for grants from the Sunshine Arts Foundation and Ezra Jack Keats Foundation.

She said she loves learning about everything that goes into children’s books and is leaving the collection in good hands.

