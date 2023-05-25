Latest development in Mississippi’s gubernatorial race

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is still more than five months before you could see Tate Reeves and Brandon Presley’s names appear on the same ballot in the governor’s race. But, the campaigns and chatter surrounding them are already heating up.

A comment by Stacey Abrams on MSNBC this week is sparking reactions from both sides.

She was asked, “Which Southern state do you think is ripest for the sort of transformation you helped accomplish in Georgia?”

She said, “I think we have an exciting set of elections with Brandon Presley running against a very weakened Tate Reeves.”

Republican strategist Henry Barbour made this note.

“The country is going in the wrong direction,” said Barbour. “Stacey Abrams would have Georgia going in the wrong direction had she won, but she didn’t. And I just don’t think anybody Mississippi cares what a losing two-time loser in Georgia thinks about Mississippi, particularly one who’s a big liberal.”

SPLC Action Fund and New Southern Majority IE PAC’s Brandon Jones gives a differing perspective.

“Republicans know what the rest of us know... this is a close race,” said Jones. “And Stacey Abrams has been working across the country for voting rights. She’s actually a native of Mississippi from Gulfport, Mississippi. So we’re not talking about some out-of-state person who doesn’t understand southern politics.”

We also received the following statement from the MSGOP.

“We are thrilled habitual loser Stacey Abrams is on Brandon Presley’s team in the Governor’s race. Since her statement yesterday, we have seen a spike in grassroots volunteer requests. We will utilize our volunteers and grassroots contributors in all 82 counties to send the nation a message that the radical left wing agenda of Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams, and Brandon Presley has no place in Mississippi and will be roundly rejected this November.” Frank Bordeaux, Mississippi GOP Chairman

Meanwhile, Tate Reeves announced a major TV ad buy for $1.3 million. His campaign pointed out that the amount matches Brandon Presley’s current cash on hand.

“It’s really significant because you get a one-sided ballgame where one side’s able to tell their story,” said Barbour referring to the ad buy.

“It’s important for people to remember that he outspent Jim Hood two to one, four years ago,” noted Jones. “And that race was decided by five points. So, I don’t think the money is going to save him this time.”

Still, Presley’s campaign is finding a way to fight back regarding the content of Reeves’ ad. They’re asking why clips shot in 2019 inside Nancy New’s now-closed school would be used after she’s since pleaded guilty in the TANF scandal.

“Tate Reeves is so steeped in the stench of corruption he can’t help but remind Mississippians of his role in the largest public corruption scandal in state history,” said Michael Beyer, Communications Director for Brandon Presley. “By brazenly using footage from central figures in Mississippi’s largest public corruption scandal, Tate Reeves won’t be able to hide how he helped to funnel millions of dollars meant for working families to his personal trainer and celebrity friends and when the investigation got too close to him and his buddies, he fired the veteran investigator to protect himself.”

