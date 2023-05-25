Jones Co. narcotics investigators make 4 arrests this week

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics investigators arrested four people this week.

According to JCSD, the arrests were made following a traffic stop and narcotics search warrant at a residence on Highway 184 in eastern Jones County late on Tuesday night and into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Those arrested include:

*(A name or a photo of a person listed does not mean this person is guilty, only that they have been arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department in connection to this case.)

James Blakenbeckley, 41, of Laurel was charged with possession of a controlled substance while In possession of a firearm, two counts of trafficking a controlled substance while In possession of a firearm and weapon possession by a felon.

Nathan Tucker, 35, of Laurel was charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Michael Smith, 44, of Laurel was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to the Jones County inmate roster.

Alysa Tisdale, 29, of Laurel was charged with possession of paraphernalia and investigative hold, according to the Jones County inmate roster.

According to the Jones County inmate roster, Blakenbeckley remains incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond. Tucker also remains incarcerated at the facility. Tisdale and Smith have both bonded out on their respective charges.

“We continue to press the fight against illegal narcotics here in Jones County,” said JCSD Narcotics Division Sgt. Jake Driskell. “Right now, methamphetamine and fentanyl are our top illegal narcotics being distributed, but we are seeing heroin, cocaine, and MDMA on the streets as well.”

