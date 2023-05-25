JCSD: Victim, suspect identified in Lone Oak Apartments shooting; suspect still at large

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Both the victim and suspect involved in the early Wednesday morning shooting at Lone Oak Apartments have been identified.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as 29-year-old Daniel L. Grayson Thursday morning.

During the incident, Grayson was shot in the pelvis and foot, and he was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery.

According to the sheriff’s department, Grayson is expected to recover from his wounds.

JCSD was also able to give an update on the identity of the shooting suspect in the case.

The sheriff’s department said the suspect was identified by local residents by his nickname, “Big Cali.” JCSD is working to learn and locate his true identity as he is still at large.

Residents of the apartment complex expressed their concerns about the gun violence that has been taking place there, with some saying the violence is coming from people who don’t live at the complex.

Anyone with information on the identity of “Big Cali” is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-4711 and ask to speak to JCSD Investigator Abraham McKenzie.

Tipsters may also call Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867) with information. A name does not have to be provided to submit a tip.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.