JCSD: Suspect identified in Lone Oak Apartments shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting incident at Lone Oak Apartments has been identified.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the suspect was identified by local residents by his nickname, “Big Cali.” JCSD is working to learn and locate his true identity as he is still at large.

The sheriff’s department said the person shot was a 29-year-old male. During the incident, he was shot in the pelvis and foot, and he was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery. According to the sheriff’s department, he is expected to recover from his wounds.

Residents of the apartment complex expressed their concerns about the gun violence that has been taking place there, with some saying the violence is coming from people who don’t live at the complex.

Anyone with information on the identity of “Big Cali” is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-4711 and ask to speak to JCSD Investigator Abraham McKenzie.

Tipsters may also call Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867) with information. A name does not have to be provided to submit a tip.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.