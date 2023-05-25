Win Stuff
JCSD: Suspect arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting at Lone Oak Apartments

Jashawn Solomon, 22, of Laurel.
Jashawn Solomon, 22, of Laurel.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting incident at Lone Oak Apartments has been arrested.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced that 22-year-old Jashawn Solomon (a.k.a. “Big Cali”) was arrested on Thursday.

Acting on a tip from a citizen, JCSD investigators, narcotics agents and deputies arrested Solomon at an apartment in the Lone Oak Apartments complex.

The sheriff’s department said Solomon will be charged with aggravated assault - manifest extreme indifference to life.

“Great job by our team who facilitated the arrest of Jashawn Solomon,” said JCSD Investigator Abraham McKenzie.

McKenzie said investigators recovered a firearm that is believed to have been used in the attack during the arrest.

“Once information on Jashawn Solomon’s possible location was received from a concerned citizen, our team quickly moved to locate and arrest him,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Our arrest team members performed flawlessly in taking Solomon, who had a firearm in extremely close proximity to his hands, into custody without incident.”

L to R: Jashawn Solomon and JCSD Sergeant Jake Driskell taking Jashawn Solomon into custody.
L to R: Jashawn Solomon and JCSD Sergeant Jake Driskell taking Jashawn Solomon into custody.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Solomon will be transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility where he will be held until his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

The sheriff’s department said the person shot was a 29-year-old man. During the incident, he was shot in the pelvis and foot, and he was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery. He is expected to recover from his wounds.

1 shot, seriously injured overnight in Jones Co., suspect on the run

Residents of the apartment complex expressed their concerns about the gun violence that has been taking place there, with some saying the violence is coming from people who don’t live at the complex.

Lone Oak Apartments residents concerned with gun violence

