FestivalSouth’s 14th season looming

FestivalSouth is fast approaching
By Jordan Riley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 14th annual FestivalSouth is quickly approaching, beginning May 30 and lasting through June 24.

FestivalSouth will feature a variety of events for all ages every week at different venues across the Pine Belt.

Musicals like “Beauty and the Beast” and a comedy show including comedian Ryan Hamilton are among the scheduled events.

“I’m looking forward to seeing people who return and have been coming to FestivalSouth since year one and now in our 14th year, that’s pretty amazing and they’re bringing their friends, their families, and their children to be a part of FestivalSouth, and we have events for all ages,” FestivalSouth artistic director, Mike Lopinto said.

“Seeing people and interacting with people and letting them experience the incredible arts here and the level of arts that we have going on is just a great opportunity and it’s really thrilling for us.”

Events will also take place beyond Hattiesburg, including Columbia and Sumrall.

For more information visit: https://festivalsouth.org/

