Columbia PD enforcing driver safety with Click-it-or-Ticket campaign

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - More drivers are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day than in the past few years, and the Columbia Police Department is joining the national Click-it-or-Ticket campaign to enforce driver safety.

Over the next two weeks, officers will have an increased focus on safety, and Sgt. Oved Dunaway said violations could extend beyond the person behind the wheel.

“The driver of the vehicle is responsible for every person in the vehicle to make sure that they have a seatbelt on and that the children are restrained,” Dunaway said. “Not only in a car seat, but the proper car seat for their age group.”

