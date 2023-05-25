Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Columbia PD enforcing driver safety with Click-it-or-Ticket campaign

Columbia joining national 'Click-It-Or-Ticket' campaign
By Trey Howard
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - More drivers are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day than in the past few years, and the Columbia Police Department is joining the national Click-it-or-Ticket campaign to enforce driver safety.

Over the next two weeks, officers will have an increased focus on safety, and Sgt. Oved Dunaway said violations could extend beyond the person behind the wheel.

“The driver of the vehicle is responsible for every person in the vehicle to make sure that they have a seatbelt on and that the children are restrained,” Dunaway said. “Not only in a car seat, but the proper car seat for their age group.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
MBI is currently evaluating the incident and is gathering evidence. Upon completing the...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Columbia; MBI investigating
Multiple JCSD units responded to the scene. The sheriff’s department’s Criminal Investigations...
1 shot, seriously injured overnight in Jones Co., suspect on the run
Two passengers, Jarrett Starling and Bethany Drennan, were injured in the incident when they...
1 arrested after passengers thrown from truck bed in Covington Co. crash

Latest News

Sumrall receives grants to bolster community involvement
Sumrall receives grants for new community programs
Columbia joining in on 'Click-It-Or-Ticket' national campaign over Memorial Day weekend-plus
Columbia joining national 'Click-It-Or-Ticket' campaign
Sumrall receives grants to bolster community involvement
Sumrall receives grant aimed at stoking community involvement
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is continuing its investigation of an officer-involved...
Marion sheriff gives more details about Tuesday officer-involved shooting