All-inclusive park coming to Midtown Hattiesburg

'Inclusive playground' coming to Midtown Green
By Kyra Lampley
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Midtown District of the Hub City continuously has been expanded over the last few years.

From new restaurants to fitness gyms, it seems there is always something new.

“I have a 5-year-old daughter and I like to bring her to different places,” Midtown resident Shernaze Ross said. “And it’s just a very nice area, anything that you’re looking for, if you want to eat, if you want a wax, it’s all right here in the same area.”

Continuing growth in the Midtown Area, the Pine Belt Foundation has partnered with the Payne Foundation to build an all-inclusive park, Midtown Green.

The park will be built across the street from University Baptist Church. It will include wheelchair-accessible fixtures and grass.

“It’s just a huge thing for our community,” Pine Belt Foundation Executive Director Michael Dixon said. “As you know, children learn through play, through interacting with their friends, and a lot of times, playgrounds (are) where a lot of kids don’t have access to that kind of learning.”

Midtown business owner Kristen Raanes said she has seen lots of growth over her two years in the district.

“Part of what drew us to this area is this awesome development, the District at Midtown. You’ve got the hotel there; you’ve got the school right across the street. You get a lot of tourists that come in and lots of people that are here for games and so it’s just a fun place.”

Dixon says he is ready to see what the future holds for the area.

“It’s really exciting to see all the new stuff happening in the midtown area,” he said. “It’s going to be a real draw not just for the city, but those outside of the city.”

