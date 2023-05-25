Win Stuff
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say

A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents were asleep.(Jackson County West Virginia Sheriff's Department)
By Eric Fossell and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a 7-year-old child is in custody after setting a house on fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jackson County West Virginia Sheriff’s Department, crews responded just after 11 a.m. to reports of a house fire in the Medina area.

Officials shared a photo from the scene that appeared to show the structure engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to gain control of the fire but two people ended up suffering minor burns.

Investigators said a 7-year-old child was arrested in connection with the blaze as it appears the fire was intentionally set while the child’s parents were sleeping in the house.

The sheriff’s office did not identify any of the people involved but said the child is facing an arson charge.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is among the agencies investigating the fire.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

