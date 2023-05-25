$5 tickets return to Grand Theatres & AmStar Cinemas Summer Kid’s Flicks series

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Looking for a way to beat the heat this summer without breaking the bank?

Just in time for summer, the Grand Theatres & AmStar Cinemas, owned and operated by VSS-Southern Theatres LLC, announced the return of its annual film program, Summer Kid’s Flicks. Tickets are just $5!

The annual summer program returns to Grand Theatres and AmStar Cinemas with $5 tickets. (VSS-Southern Theatres LLC)

Geared towards kids and those who are kids-at-heart, the Summer Kid’s Flicks series offers an exciting array of family-oriented films every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m.

“Summer Kid’s Flicks offers fun films for the whole family at a great price,” said Ronald Krueger II, the president of VSS-Southern Theatres LLC. “We are excited to continue this popular film series. The responses from the community over the past few years have been tremendous.”

2023 Summer Kids’ Flicks Titles

Captain Underpants

Home

Chicken Run

Madagascar

Megamind

Boss Baby

Trolls

The Bad Guys

Kung Fu Panda

Over the Hedge

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on The Grand & AmStar websites or at the box office for only $5.00 plus tax and any applicable online fees. Tickets will also include a small box of popcorn and soda.

According to a press release by VSS-Southern Theatres, attendance is expected to be high for each session. They suggest arriving early to get preferred seating.

Summer Kids Flick’s runs May 30 – August 16, with start and end dates tailored to local school schedules.

For a list of participating locations and their schedules, visit amstarcinemas.com/skf or thegrandtheatre.com/skf.

