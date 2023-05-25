$5 tickets return to Grand Theatres & AmStar Cinemas Summer Kid’s Flicks series
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Looking for a way to beat the heat this summer without breaking the bank?
Just in time for summer, the Grand Theatres & AmStar Cinemas, owned and operated by VSS-Southern Theatres LLC, announced the return of its annual film program, Summer Kid’s Flicks. Tickets are just $5!
Geared towards kids and those who are kids-at-heart, the Summer Kid’s Flicks series offers an exciting array of family-oriented films every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m.
“Summer Kid’s Flicks offers fun films for the whole family at a great price,” said Ronald Krueger II, the president of VSS-Southern Theatres LLC. “We are excited to continue this popular film series. The responses from the community over the past few years have been tremendous.”
2023 Summer Kids’ Flicks Titles
- Captain Underpants
- Home
- Chicken Run
- Madagascar
- Megamind
- Boss Baby
- Trolls
- The Bad Guys
- Kung Fu Panda
- Over the Hedge
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on The Grand & AmStar websites or at the box office for only $5.00 plus tax and any applicable online fees. Tickets will also include a small box of popcorn and soda.
According to a press release by VSS-Southern Theatres, attendance is expected to be high for each session. They suggest arriving early to get preferred seating.
Summer Kids Flick’s runs May 30 – August 16, with start and end dates tailored to local school schedules.
For a list of participating locations and their schedules, visit amstarcinemas.com/skf or thegrandtheatre.com/skf.
