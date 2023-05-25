Win Stuff
2 teens log 100+ hours each as South Central Regional Medical volunteers

Jahzaria Bayless and Chloe Mouannes each volunteered over 100 hours at South Central Regional Medical Center in the 2022-2023 school year.
Jahzaria Bayless and Chloe Mouannes each volunteered over 100 hours at South Central Regional Medical Center in the 2022-2023 school year.(South Central Regional Medical Center)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt teenagers recently received awards for the 100s of hours they dedicated to helping patients at South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRM).

Chloe Mouannes, a senior at Laurel Christian School, and Jahzaria Bayless, a senior at Heidelberg High School, each volunteered over 100 hours during the 2022-23 school year as part of the Caring Teen Volunteers program.

Established in 2018, SCRM started the volunteer program in conjunction with its adult program. Along with providing volunteer opportunities, participating teens can observe and develop new skills, network with medical professionals, learn about various healthcare careers and make new friends.

“Volunteering makes an immeasurable difference in the lives of others,” reads a statement from SCRMC.

Bayless, who volunteered in the food services and pediatric speech rehabilitation departments at SCRMC, said she felt the skills she learned in the program would help her in her future endeavors.

“Volunteering helped me to improve my problem-solving skills,” said Bayless. “I observed the staff working with the patients to meet their individual needs. I thoroughly enjoyed my time as a volunteer and understood how important each person’s role is as they all work together to take care of so many different patients with many different needs.”

Mouannes, who volunteered on the medical-surgical floor and in human resources at SCRMC, said she decided to participate in the program to learn more about her opportunities after high school.

“Volunteering expanded my knowledge about healthcare in a hospital environment, and I enjoyed interacting with the staff,” she said.

After graduation, Mouannes plans to major in biology at William Carey University before starting medical school at Tulane University. She aims to become a doctor like her father, Dr. Wassem Mouannes, preferably in dermatology or neurology. To help her achieve that goal, Mouannes received several substantial scholarships from the Junior Auxiliary, Kiwanis Club and William Carey.

Bayless also plans to attend medical school in the future and will major in biomedical sciences at the University of Southern Mississippi after graduation. She said that watching several family members struggle with cancer diagnoses inspired her to pursue a career as a medical oncologist so she can make a difference in helping others with the disease.

Bayless is graduating from Heidelberg High School as valedictorian. She also earned designations as STAR Student, a Mississippi Scholar, Mississippi-Tech Master Scholar and won the Outstanding Minority Student Award.

To learn more about volunteering with the SCRMC’s Caring Teen Volunteers, visit scrmc.com/community/volunteers, email bsmith@scrmc.com or call 601-426-4704.

