05/25 Ryan’s “Spring Returns” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It has been a while since we’ve seen a completely cloud and afternoon shower/t-storm free day, but that time has returned and isn’t in a hurry to leave! Lower humidity has moved in and will linger in the “amazing” feeling 55-60 degree range well into next week! Sadly though, once it rises it rises back to “summertime” levels quickly, so be sure to enjoy it now.

Today will have nothing but sunny skies after a light misty morning, and we’ll warm back almost to average later with a high near 86. It’s still going to feel great outside thanks to that lower humidity, so it won’t feel muggy again despite the ~8 degree increase from yesterday. We won’t see any “summertime” afternoon showers today either, the first day I can say we won’t see a drop of rain in the area in a while! That trend continues into next week as well, with just a short-lived exception between Friday and Saturday when a weak front will swing through. Expect a pop of cloud cover and stray shower, but otherwise both Friday and Saturday will be largely the same as today’s amazing weather.

That trend continues into next week, but by Wednesday our “summer-like” pattern will have returned, which means hot, muggy afternoons and at least a few afternoon t-storms each day.

