Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Toddler dies after being pinned by automated mattress, authorities say

Sarpy County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a toddler died from being stuck in bed.
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A 1-year-old boy from Nebraska suffocated to death after authorities say he was pinned between a mattress and its frame.

Several groups of first responders, including the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, responded to an emergency call at 4:08 p.m. Sunday in Omaha. The call indicated a 1-year-old boy needed immediate medical help, WOWT reports.

When first responders arrived, they found the boy in critical condition. They performed CPR, and the boy was sent to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

An autopsy indicated the 1-year-old died from suffocation.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation found the boy had been pinned between an electric automated mattress and its frame.

Authorities say the death does not appear suspicious. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Two passengers, Jarrett Starling and Bethany Drennan, were injured in the incident when they...
1 arrested after passengers thrown from truck bed in Covington Co. crash
MBI is currently evaluating the incident and is gathering evidence. Upon completing the...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Columbia; MBI investigating
A 14-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were swimming in the Chickasawhay River near the...
Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
Debt ceiling talks stuck on classic problem: Republicans demand spending cuts and Democrats resist
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
1st seditious conspiracy sentences in Jan. 6 attack to be handed down for Stewart Rhodes, other Oath Keepers
The team arrived Tuesday at the reservoir in Portugal looking for clues into the disappearance...
German prosecutor says clues to McCann child disappearance possible at Portuguese dam site
The team arrived Tuesday at the reservoir in Portugal looking for clues into the disappearance...
RAW: German investigation crew arrives to search dam site