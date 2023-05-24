Sheriff’s office still seeking suspect in weekend shooting in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting incident that left two people injured in Mount Olive on Sunday.

According to Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins, a warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Javion Carney of Collins. He is wanted for aggravated assault and attempted murder.

“Usually we don’t have a lot of that going on here in the county,” said Perkins. “Usually, they have fights but it’s usually physical and, in this incident, weapons were involved, and it leads to possible injuries of a lifetime.”

Perkins said deputies responded to an incident at a senior party early Sunday morning, shortly after midnight, at the Mount Olive Community Center.

The sheriff said two teenagers were injured. One teen was shot in the hand, arm, and leg. The other was shot in the stomach.

Perkins said one teen is in the hospital in critical condition and the other has been released.

CCSO investigators located potential witnesses who gave the name of the suspected shooter on Monday.

Perkins said Carney has been listed on the National Crime Information Center. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

“We’ve got to stop the violence; we just got to quit fighting and get along. Coming into this type of incident, it’s intolerable,” Perkins said.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact the CCSO at (601)-765-8281 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

