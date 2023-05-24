Win Stuff
SCRMC dedicates ER and Medical Complex in honor of long-time president, chief executive officer

On Monday, the Board of Trustees at South Central Regional Medical Center hosted a retirement reception for Doug Higginbotham.(Photo provided by the South Central Regional Medical Center)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Board of Trustees at South Central Regional Medical Center presented its long-time leader with a special honor during a reception on Monday.

The George Douglas Higginbotham Emergency and Medical Complex was dedicated in honor of Doug Higginbotham’s 30 Years of leadership to SCRMC as president and chief executive officer from August 1993 to May 2023 and in recognition of his dedication to an unprecedented building program.

According to SCRMC, Higginbotham began his career in July 1988 as a controller when the facility was known as Jones County Community Hospital. In August of 1993, he was named chief executive officer.

On Feb. 24, Higginbotham officially announced his retirement from the organization.

Tuesday was Higginbotham’s last day of service to the organization. A retirement reception for health system staff and family members was hosted on Monday.

“I have been very fortunate to have had the opportunity to lead this organization and to have worked with so many dedicated professionals,” said Higginbotham. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together. In the last 30 years, I feel we collectively have made a positive impact on our community. Thank you all for the work you have done and will continue to do.”

