Midtown Green inclusive playground gets boost from Payne Foundation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Midtown Green, the newest parks project in midtown Hattiesburg, will receive a significant boost from the Payne Foundation to build the area’s first all-inclusive playground.

Jennifer, Abb, and W.A. Payne recently announced the foundation would provide funding for the playground through the Midtown Merchants Association fund at the Pinebelt Foundation.

Features of the 6,600 square-foot playground will include:

We-Go-Round, a wheelchair-accessible spinner that allows kids of all abilities to interact

Inclusive ramp structure with a roller slide

A 21-foot Super Netplex featuring a spiral belt climber, accessible at wheelchair transfer height

Three multi-user swing set bays for all ages, including a friendship swing

Syn-Lawn artificial grass. which allows for easier wheelchair mobility

Two inclusive outdoor musical instruments and art structures

“Our family is absolutely thrilled to be able to support the Midtown Green with Hattiesburg’s first all-inclusive playground park,” said Abb Payne. “We are proud Hattiesburg natives and want to see our great city continue to flourish in all kinds of ways. To be able to create a brand new playground near the neighborhood I grew up in is so cool. I literally rode my bike through these streets as a young boy and am so proud to help our city continue to provide great family options for all to enjoy.”

Midtown Green is slated to be a 4.2-acre park with the primary entrance accessible from Crestmont Avenue.

In addition to the all-inclusive playground, it will also feature a well-lit walking trail, exercise stations, a small performance stage, children’s play area, picnic areas, site furniture and parking with additional overflow made possible by University Baptist Church.

“Midtown Green is shaping to be an incredible asset to the Midtown neighborhoods, and this playground will be the first of its kind,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “We are grateful to the vision and generosity of the Payne Family, who are always finding ways to invest in the quality of life for our community.”

