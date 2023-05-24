Win Stuff
MBI confirms ID of person killed in Marion Co. officer-involved shooting

The incident happened after Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies went to an address at 4665 Hwy. 35 N at approximately 3:25 p.m. to serve multiple arrest warrants.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - New details have been provided regarding a fatal officer-involved shooting in Marion County.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, the person that received fatal injuries on Tuesday has been identified as 68-year-old Lonnie Hendon of Columbia.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to an address on Highway 35 N at approximately 3:25 p.m. to serve multiple arrest warrants on Hendon.

Hendon reportedly pulled into the driveway while deputies were attempting to make contact with him at the residence. Deputies approached the vehicle and advised that he had multiple arrest warrants.

The sheriff’s office said Hendon stated that he was not going and pulled a pistol from the seat. Deputies fired their service weapons causing fatal injuries.

The scene was secured, and MBI was contacted. The case was turned over to MBI for further investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

