Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Lone Oaks Apartments residents concerned with gun violence

Residents at a Jones County apartment complex say they are tired of the violent gunplay
Residents at a Jones County apartment complex say they are tired of the violent gunplay(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents of Lone Oaks Apartments in Jones County are concerned with the gun violence in their complex.

Wednesday night, the complex in the Hoy Community was the location of another shooting that hospitalized one man with serious injuries.

A man was shot twice, once in the foot and once in the pelvis, and transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment. The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

1 shot, seriously injured overnight in Jones Co., suspect on the run

Lone Oaks Apartments previously had a shooting in January that injured one person and another shooting last year that seriously injured a 4-year-old girl.

Residents said the violence is coming from individuals who do not live at the complex. A maintenance worker for the apartment complex said the same people are involved in the shooting incidents.

“Every time there’s a shooting, it’s the same people (who) are doing the shooting,” Antwune Washington said. “They get the names, they’re told the names, told who’s doing this and nothing ain’t being done.”

Washington said the complex is mostly a safe place to live.

“It ain’t no bad place out here,” Washington said. “You’ve got all these kids out here, and just these coward guys scared to go get the guys they need. So, they are just shooting and shooting in folks’ apartment buildings and all that. And the people that are doing it are the people that don’t stay out here.”

The victim’s name in Wednesday night’s shooting is being withheld at this time, pending notification of family members.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
MBI is currently evaluating the incident and is gathering evidence. Upon completing the...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Columbia; MBI investigating
Two passengers, Jarrett Starling and Bethany Drennan, were injured in the incident when they...
1 arrested after passengers thrown from truck bed in Covington Co. crash
Multiple JCSD units responded to the scene. The sheriff’s department’s Criminal Investigations...
1 shot, seriously injured overnight in Jones Co., suspect on the run

Latest News

.
Hattiesburg Fire Department responds to vehicle fire at U.S. 11 Circle K
The Glory House wants to create display to honor former Laurel artist/muralist
Glory House raising funds to create memorial mural park to honor longtime Laurel artist
The fire was reported in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 11.
Hattiesburg Fire Department responds to vehicle fire at US 11 Circle K
HPD says Zachary Smith, 20, is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Hub City man reported missing, last seen by mother in April