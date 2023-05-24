Lone Oaks Apartments residents concerned with gun violence

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents of Lone Oaks Apartments in Jones County are concerned with the gun violence in their complex.

Wednesday night, the complex in the Hoy Community was the location of another shooting that hospitalized one man with serious injuries.

A man was shot twice, once in the foot and once in the pelvis, and transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment. The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Lone Oaks Apartments previously had a shooting in January that injured one person and another shooting last year that seriously injured a 4-year-old girl.

Residents said the violence is coming from individuals who do not live at the complex. A maintenance worker for the apartment complex said the same people are involved in the shooting incidents.

“Every time there’s a shooting, it’s the same people (who) are doing the shooting,” Antwune Washington said. “They get the names, they’re told the names, told who’s doing this and nothing ain’t being done.”

Washington said the complex is mostly a safe place to live.

“It ain’t no bad place out here,” Washington said. “You’ve got all these kids out here, and just these coward guys scared to go get the guys they need. So, they are just shooting and shooting in folks’ apartment buildings and all that. And the people that are doing it are the people that don’t stay out here.”

The victim’s name in Wednesday night’s shooting is being withheld at this time, pending notification of family members.

