Laurel School District celebrates Better Hearing and Speech Month

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This month is centered around building a strong foundation with the goal of providing information for the detection and prevention of communication disorders.

The Laurel School District helps students year-round with this, including during the summer months.

“We have extended school year services, so that goes for two weeks after school has been released for the summer, but following that we continue to test throughout the summertime and pick back up on treating those students as soon as school starts,” said Ivey King, the speech-language pathologist for the school district.

The school district has resources available for students during the summer months.

