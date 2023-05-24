Hub City man reported missing, last seen by mother in April
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 20-year-old Zachary Smith of Hattiesburg last spoke with his mother on April 19, when she dropped him off in the area of the public library.
HPD says Smith is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left forearm that says “BENZS.”
Smith was last seen wearing a black hoodie with Looney Toon cartoons on it with blue jeans.
If anyone has information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department a 601-545-4971.
