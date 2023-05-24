Win Stuff
Hub City man reported missing, last seen by mother in April

HPD says Zachary Smith, 20, is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
HPD says Zachary Smith, 20, is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 20-year-old Zachary Smith of Hattiesburg last spoke with his mother on April 19, when she dropped him off in the area of the public library.

HPD says Smith is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left forearm that says “BENZS.”

If anyone has information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department a...
If anyone has information on Smith's whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department a 601-545-4971.

Smith was last seen wearing a black hoodie with Looney Toon cartoons on it with blue jeans.

If anyone has information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department a 601-545-4971.

