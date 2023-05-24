Hattiesburg man sentenced to more than 10 years for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 125 months (more than 10 years) in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced by U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to court records, 39-year-old Nicholas Walker was accused of selling 223.5 grams of meth on March 4, 2020, to a confidential source in Covington County for $2,000.

Walker was indicted by a federal grand jury and pled guilty on Feb. 16. The DEA investigated the case.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation, which identifies, disrupts and dismantles highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

