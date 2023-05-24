Win Stuff
College Board hires firm to search for next JSU president

State College Board hires search firm to help with locating next Jackson State University president
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning selected Academic Search to assist the board in conducting a national search for the next president of Jackson State University at its meeting this past Thursday.

“The Academic Search team brings a deep understanding of the higher education landscape and extensive experience in recruiting executive leadership to this national search,” said Trustee Dr. Steven Cunningham, Board Search Committee chair. “We look forward to working with them on the national search for the 13th president of Jackson State University.”

Academic Search has offered executive recruitment services to higher education institutions, associations and related organizations for more than 40 years. The firm is based in Washington, D.C.

The Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning governs the public universities in Mississippi, including:

  • Alcorn State University;
  • Delta State University;
  • Jackson State University;
  • Mississippi State University/Mississippi State University Division of Agriculture, Forestry and Veterinary Medicine;
  • Mississippi University for Women;
  • Mississippi Valley State University;
  • The University of Mississippi/University of Mississippi Medical Center;
  • University of Southern Mississippi.

