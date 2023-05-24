Win Stuff
Big winners: Moss Point woman and grandson win Wheel of Fortune

By Stephanie Poole
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - There you have it!

Congratulations to Moss Point’s Retta Alexander and her grandson Julian for winning Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune.

After a series of virtual interviews to enter the competition, the duo received the green light to travel to California and play on the game show.

Alexander said Wheel of Fortune is one of her and her grandson’s favorite things to watch.

She’s dreamed of going onto the big stage for several years.

To celebrate, Alexander’s family hosted a watch party to cheer her on.

”I’ve been watching Wheel of Fortune since I was a little itty-bitty kid. It’s always been my dream to go on Wheel of Fortune. I came home with the prize of knowing I fulfilled one of my lifelong dreams and everything,” said Retta Alexander.

Alexander’s hard work paid off, earning her a $50,000 jackpot.

