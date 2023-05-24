1 shot, seriously injured overnight in Jones Co., suspect on the run

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect is wanted after seriously injuring a man in a shooting at a Jones County apartment complex overnight Tuesday.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the incident at Lone Oak Apartments in the Hoy Community. The sheriff’s department said the suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

JCSD said the victim was shot in the foot and pelvic region and taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment and surgery. His identity is being withheld to make sure his family has been notified.

Multiple JCSD units responded to the scene. The sheriff’s department’s Criminal Investigations Division Sgt. J.D. Carter is the lead investigator in the case.

