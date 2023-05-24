05/24 Ryan’s “Coolest” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

No surprises for this morning’s forecast as things are largely the same as they’ve been all week, but recent changes will be more noticeable this afternoon. Most notable will be the temperature, falling from our seasonal average of 87 where it’s been for the last few days into the upper 70s/low 80s. Couple that with the lower humidity that’s moving in, and we’re looking at a long string of much more manageable South MS weather coming up. Today will start that trend off, but we will sadly hold on to a bit more cloud cover than most would like to see out there. It will slowly clear throughout the day, but expect “mostly cloudy” (75% or more clouds) until the late afternoon/early evening. Afternoon showers will once again be few and far between, but just can’t rule them out completely today. Thankfully we can for the rest of the week, with largely nothing but sunny skies and dry afternoons until the middle of next week!

