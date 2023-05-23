Win Stuff
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - One man is behind bars after attempting to break in to a neighbor’s house with a machete, according to police.

The victims shared their Ring camera video with Fox 8.

In the video, a man, later identified as Derrin Cavalier, tries to break into their Weldon Park home around 7:30 a.m. Monday (May 22).

Cavalier can be seen in a Mickey Mouse shirt walking up to the house with a machete in hand, continuously pushing, banging, and seemingly trying to get into the family’s home.

“Get away from my house, I’m calling the police,” the homeowner can be heard telling Cavalier.

The homeowner told Fox 8 his wife was home alone with their children when the incident happened.

Police say Cavalier was also in possession of a large wrench and a screwdriver. He was arrested and booked on one count of aggravated attempted burglary.

