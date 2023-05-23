Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Truck crashes into security barriers near White House; driver detained

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Secret Service detained the driver of a box truck after the truck crashed into security barriers near the White House, according to an official statement.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street, according to a statement from Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service.

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were swimming in the Chickasawhay River near the...
Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Officers responded to an incident near the intersection of Edwards Street and Barkley Road...
HPD investigating hit-and-run incident; victim identified
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
A Dodge Durango suffered major damage after rolling over late Friday night off Mississippi 15...
Mashed up, bashed up, crashed vehicle found abandoned off Mississippi 15
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in locating a stolen Corvette...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asking for public’s help in locating a stolen Corvette

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
6pm Headlines 5/22
10pm Headlines 5/22
Two children have died after they were swept away in a California river.
4-year-old boy’s body found in surging California river, day after sister found dead