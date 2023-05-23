Tacos & Tequila ticket sales open for popular Hattiesburg Zoo event

Win Stuff
Tickets to the Hattiesburg Zoo’s annual Tacos & Tequila party are now on sale!
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Calling all señors and señoritas! Grab your sombrero, don your favorite poncho and be the first to get your ticket to the Hattiesburg Zoo’s annual Tacos & Tequila party on Friday, June 16, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This year’s event will be an all-inclusive price for attendees - with three savory dishes and one sweet dish paired with tequila-based beverages. Additionally, a Mexican corn station, Dole Whip and other beverages will be available for purchase.

Along with food and beverage pairings, guests can enjoy the following party perks:

  • Admission to the zoo, splash pad and Ladha’s Overlook
  • Unlimited train rides
  • Music by DJ Kujho
  • Adult-sized games
  • Tacos & Tequila lanyard
  • Animal encounters
  • Piñata Pummeling (8:45 p.m.)
  • Mini-piñata scavenger hunt

The mini-piñata scavenger hunt begins when the doors open at 6 p.m. with 40 mini-piñatas stuffed with miniature tequila bottles hidden throughout the zoo’s front section and Africa region.

“This addition to Tacos & Tequila was a hit last year, so we are bringing it back again for 2023,” said Demetric Kelly, the director of guest services and retail.

Tickets for Tacos & Tequila are $65 + tax and are available through this link: https://tickets.hattiesburgzoo.com/event/tacos--tequila-2023.

Four VIP Cabanas are also available to rent as private spaces to relax during the event. Cabanas come equipped with water and complimentary chips and salsa. Each Cabana seats eight guests, costs $100 and can be purchased through this link https://tickets.hattiesburgzoo.com/event/tacos--tequila-2023.

Tacos & Tequila is sponsored by Stokes Distributing and is a 21+ event.

Only Credit and Debit cards are accepted for any purchases during the event.

