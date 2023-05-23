Win Stuff
Saints become first NFL team to gain marketing rights in France

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - How do you say “Who Dat” in French?

This morning, the Saints announced that they will have become the first NFL team to gain international marketing rights in France.

The Saints sent out this tweet this morning.

It says “Laissez les bon temps rouler!”

The team will have international marketing rights in France for their first entry, being the first team to select and be awarded the French market.

French president Macron arrives to large crowds in the French Quarter

All three Saints preseason games will be on Sundays on FOX 8

New Orleans Saints release 2023 schedule; kickoff beginning at home

Byron Young, West Jones
West Jones grad Byron Young heads to Las Vegas with a chip on his shoulder
Derek Carr, right, smiles as he is introduced as the new quarterback of the New Orleans Saints...
New Orleans Saints release 2023 schedule; kickoff beginning at home
